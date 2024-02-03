The Simpsons It is one of the most important animated series of the last century. However, there has always been the question of what this production would look like in real life. Well, This answer was actually answered almost 20 years ago, and recently this work became popular again.

Currently, on social networks you have surely seen the iconic introduction of The Simpsons in live action. This is not the job of artificial intelligence, as many have come to mention, but it was a commercial made in the United Kingdom in 2006. That year, the Sky One channel shared a commercial to promote the yellow family, and although this story could come to an end here, Fox used this material in one of its episodes.

In episode 15 of season 17, Fox used the same Sky One commercial as the intro to the episode of Homer Simpson, this is your wife, where Ricky Gervais, famous comedian from the United Kingdom, has a participation in the English version. However, due to cultural differences between the United Kingdom and the United States, this work underwent a couple of changes when it arrived in America.

The biggest modification was the side where Marge and Homer drive.. Because in the UK the car steering wheel is on the right side, the original video had to be flipped. Outside of this, the original work directed by Chris Palmer remains. On related topics, Disney removes controversial episode from The Simpsons. Likewise, the remake of Hit & Run It would be getting closer.

Although it does seem like it was done by artificial intelligence, this shows us the great talent that people had almost 20 years ago, and I would love to see works of this style again in the future, but only as a joke, and not the main focus.

Via: The Simpsons