Without a doubt, one of the most popular anime today is dragonball, this despite having already existed for a couple of decades in pop culture, and that is that its history continues to pass through the generations. And one of the biggest doubts of the fans is how the favorite characters would look like in a real way without it being a cosplay-style costume.

Who has made this possible is the artist known as HelvecioBNFwho with the application of ArtBreeder has made familiar faces like Bulma, Goku, Gohan, among others are transported in a real photo. And it is that the app has the possibility of making miraculous changes, so now users already have an idea of ​​how the characters look.

Remember that all this was possible through the application of ArtBreeder.

Via: info

Editor’s note: These photos look great, although turning things into real life is something I’ve never really liked.