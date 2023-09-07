Thursday, September 7, 2023, 3:00 p.m.



The Support Material Logistics Center (CLOMA) received last week 43 pick-up units of SsangYong, the Musso Sports, distributed among the different UCOs of the Air Force to serve in Air Police tasks.

The reception was attended by the General Deputy Director of Supply, Transport and Logistics Support of MALOG, personnel from the MALOG Automobile Section, those responsible for the acquisition contract, managers of the brand in Spain and personnel from the company Vebinter, responsible for the bodywork of the Air Police vehicles, as well as JECLOMA and personnel from this Logistics Center.

These new vehicles are part of the Land Vehicle Fleet Renewal Plan that MALOG undertook a few years ago. Likewise, and in relation to the forty-three SsangYong Musso Sports of the Air Police, an important step has been taken in the unification of the vehicles dedicated to this security and defense task.

SsangYong Musso Sports



The SsangYong Musso Sports, born to compete with the most prestigious representatives of the sector, has excellent off-road qualities, thanks to its gearbox with a reduction factor of 2.48:1 and its self-locking rear differential. The connectable all-wheel drive, a practical and reliable solution, is ideal for a work vehicle or with hard TT orientation, it has a powerful 202 hp diesel engine and a torque of 400 Nm in the manual version and 441 Nm in the automatic and last but not least, it features the largest cargo box in its category, with 1,262 liters of volume.

The Air Force Vehicle Commission recently established the requirements that vehicles dedicated to security functions must meet (technical characteristics of the vehicle, screen printing, signaling lights, etc.) and it is the intention of MALOG to progressively renew this category of vehicles according to these criteria.