When it comes to having a son or daughter, the name is one of the most important decisions that parents should take since this will mark the rest of the newborn’s life.

This is a difficult decision that often comes from the consensus of both parents but sometimes also seeks the approval of the family. Likewise, there are other criteria that parents usually take into account before choosing the final one.

One of them may be, for example, family history since many seek to maintain a tradition that is passed from generation to generation. Others, however, resort to names that are more original, while for others it is essential that it sounds good with the surname that comes first.

The most common names in Spain

In recent times, names in Spain have changed. According to INE data, Antonio and María Carmen are the most common names in Spain with 614,853 men and 630,253 women, respectively. However, since the beginning of year 2000 The most frequent names have been Alejandro and Lucia.









As for the Canary Islands, the most frequent names in this autonomous community, according to 2022 INE data, were Mateo (132), Liam (119), Hugo (104), Gael (101), Thiago (98), Enzo (79), Martin (78), Lucas (77), Diego (75) and Leo (73). All of this out of a total of 6,279 children born that year.

The most used girl’s name in the Canary Islands

While among boys, the most popular name was Mateo in the year 2022, among girls it was, in the same year Valeria.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, of the 5,940 girls born in 2022 in the Canary Islands, the parents of 119 of them chose this name.

However, this name is closely followed by Sofía (110) and Martina (102). These are followed by Valentina (92), Lucía (91), Alma (78), Mia (74), Chloe (68), Emma (59) and Jimena (56).

What does the name Valeria mean?

Valeria is a name that comes from Latin and comes from ‘valerius’ and means healthy, strong and courageous.

Valeria’s name has become popular in the Canary Islands as the years have passed. According to the Canary Islands Institute of Statistics, in 1997, the name Valeria was in position 64. From 2005, where it was in position 31, it began to be more common.

In 2012 and 2013 it was the most popular name and since then it has been in the top four positions, except in 2015 where it was sixth.