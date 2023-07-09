The United States is getting ready to receive, together with Mexico and Canada, the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it will surely have stadiums that will attract all eyes in that tournament.

However, these days another scenario that has nothing to do with football, but that shows a futuristic vision of what stadiums will be like in the future, has gone viral on social networks.

The stage is called the MSG Sphere and it is located in Las Vegas. These days it receives the NBA Summer League. It has capacity for 18 thousand spectators. So far, everything seems normal.

The impressive structure of the MSG Sphere

What really impresses about the stage is the way it was built. It was announced in 2018 by the Madison Square Garden Company and was scheduled to open in April 2021.

However, the covid-19 pandemic forced the suspension of the works in April 2020, due to the fact that the supply chain for its construction stopped. Shortly after, work resumed.

The MSG Sphere has not been officially launched. It will take place in September this year, with a concert by the Irish rock band U2.

What you will see is not a lie. It is the new stadium that opened in Las Vegas. Its name is Sphere, a giant sphere that in the future will host NBA and NHL games, boxing matches and recitals. It has 1.2 million LED screens. Craziness.pic.twitter.com/DBtNFot8TJ — VarskySports (@VarskySports) July 8, 2023

This stadium is the largest spherical construction in the world. It measures 112 meters high and 147 wide. And it stands out from afar not only because of its shape, but also because its surface is made up of 1.2 million LED screens, the size of a hockey puck, but with an extraordinary resolution: 19,000 x 13,500 pixels.

On July 4, the screens were turned on, on the occasion of the commemoration of the independence of the United States, and then the structure was used to promote the NBA Summer League, with which the stage looked like a basketball giant.

The investment to build the stadium was 2,300 million dollars and with this, the MSG Sphere became the most expensive stage in Las Vegas, surpassing the 1,900 million that Allegiant Stadium cost, the home of the Raiders, the hockey team of that city, inaugurated in 2020.

