A road has gone viral on social networks due to its unique construction, it is the one named “crooked road” in Playa del Carmen. Here we reveal to you where it is and what destinations you can visit near it.

The design of this road generated controversy and debates on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), where many users could not believe the apparent disproportion of its layout.

Some even speculated that the image was a photomontage, but what do we really know about this peculiar public work?

Contrary to initial doubts, the ‘crooked road’ is a reality, and its design was planned for more than a decade according to the 2010 Playa del Carmen Population Center Urban Development Plan.

Where is the “crooked road” in Playa del Carmen

The ‘crooked road’, officially known as Sian Ka’aan Avenue, It is located in Playa del Carmen and crosses several important avenues, such as Avenida CTM, Avenida Luis Donaldo Colosio, and ends at Avenida 28 de Julio.

However, it is the section where Sian Ka’aan crosses with CTM the one that went viral due to its design apparently divided in two.

This stretch of road appears to be “split in half,” creating a discontinuity in the road infrastructure. Although this has generated surprise and debates about its functionality, the ‘crooked road’ is a real part of Playa del Carmen’s urban planning.

Despite its unusual design, Sian Ka’aan Avenue is part of Playa del Carmen’s road infrastructure, and motorists traveling along it must perform special maneuvers in sections where the road appears to divide.

What to do in Playa del Carmen

Carmen beach It offers much more than the ‘crooked road’. From its beautiful beaches to a wide range of activities, here are some suggestions for your journey:

The fifth Avenue: This pedestrian street is the heart of Playa del Carmen, with a lively day and night life. Approximately 4 kilometers long, it is home to shops, restaurants, bars, nightclubs and tour agencies that offer diverse experiences.

Founders Park: This park is a meeting point where street performances are held, such as music and the traditional dance of the Voladores de Papantla. The Mayan Portal, a monumental arch with giant sculptures, is a popular photo spot.

(Photo:Playa del Carmen Mexico)

Beaches of Playa del Carmen: From the famous Playa Mamitas in the center to Playacar, a residential area with luxury resorts and its golf course, Playa del Carmen offers beach options for all tastes. There are also lesser-known beaches, such as Playa Pública 88, Punta Esmeralda, and Playa Xcalacoco, that are worth exploring.

Activities: Playa del Carmen offers a wide range of activities, from visiting the Playa Aquarium to exploring cenotes, scuba diving, enjoying theme parks like the Xaman-Ha Aviary, and participating in water sports like kitesurfing and water skiing.

(Photo:Playa del Carmen Mexico)

Golf: For golf lovers, the area has high-quality golf courses, such as Playacar Golf Club and El Manglar Golf Club, designed by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus.

Night life: When night falls, the fun continues in Playa del Carmen. Coco Bongo Show & Disco is an iconic nightclub, but there are also pubs with live music and nightly entertainment to enjoy.