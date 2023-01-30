Chemical group BASF has found out which are the most popular exterior colors for new cars worldwide. The surprise is that more and more special colors are being added, such as ‘violet’. The top 3 has been switching between black, white and gray for years.

As a color lover, you have to put on rose-colored glasses to see the positive news in BASF’s latest annual report on automotive paints. The shares of achromatic colors, here divided into white, black, gray and silver, are almost all growing compared to last year. White went from 37 to 39 percent of the total in 2022, making it by far the most popular car color worldwide.

White, gray and black accounted for 81 percent of the total

Black finished in second place and gained one percentage point, for a total of 18 percent. Gray is also slightly more popular than before at 16 percent, while silver managed to retain its share of 8 percent. In total, the three 'colors' account for no less than 81 percent of the total, more than three-quarters of all new cars. In 2021 that was still 77 percent. Please note: this study concerns 'non-commercial vehicles'. All white and gray vans and trucks you see along the way do not count.

The total share of real colors such as red, blue and green has shrunk from 23 to 19 percent of the total. Nevertheless, BASF sees a bright spot, because the more creative colors in this category are gaining somewhat in popularity.

Violet first appears on the car color chart

The range of different colors has also grown slightly, according to BASF. This is not fully reflected in the graph, although we do see ‘violet’ appearing for the first time. According to BASF, yellow, orange and green are also gaining popularity, although in all those cases it remains at a rounded share of 1 percent. Of the real colors, blue and red remain the most popular by some distance, although both lose a percentage point.

Differ by world region

The color report distinguishes between different world regions. For example, we see that white in the EMEA region, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, gained quite a bit of popularity (from 26 to 29 percent), at the expense of gray. Black, on the other hand, became somewhat more popular and, just like gray, now accounts for 19 percent of the total. Silver also seems to be making a small comeback 'with us' and rises from 9 to 10 percent.

Gray with a touch of blue or purple is advancing with car colours

The only region where grayscale as a whole lost some popularity is North America. BASF also notes that there is a greater search for creative solutions within the various colours. For example, variations on gray tones, for example with a touch of blue or purple and/or a matte finish, are on the rise.





