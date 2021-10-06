Anyone who has his driver’s license knows that it is more expensive to refuel on the highway. If you didn’t know, you’re welcome (and pay more attention, seriously). You should ideally only refuel on the highway if you have to or if you have a fuel card from the boss. So far nothing new, but it is remarkable that the difference between the prices along the highway and outside it seems to be increasing. That reports the The watchword.

In 2019, gasoline along the highway was on average 11 cents more expensive, but now it is 15 cents per liter. With a petrol tank of 45 liters, it saves you almost 7 euros if you fill up at the pump in the village, and not along the A12. With a BMW 7-series it saves you more than 11 euros per refueling. Especially now that the prices per liter are over 2 euros, it is wise to be critical of where you are going to tap fuel. Often unmanned filling stations are also slightly cheaper.

You can find cheaper petrol here

Usually the fuel gets cheaper as the traffic around the pump decreases. The pump on the outskirts of a city is probably slightly cheaper than the one next to the highway ramp. In the middle of busy city centers you often pay more. It even pays to look across the street, if there is a pump there too. For example, along the N204 in Woerden (just before the highway) there are two BPs opposite each other, the one on the other side being 5 cents per liter cheaper.

You don’t have to drive to Brabant

Another open door is that fuel prices are lower in the far north or the low south of the Netherlands. This is true, but you don’t have to drive to Brabant for cheaper petrol, although that is so much fun. For example, the pump at the Makro in Amsterdam is one of the cheapest in the Netherlands. Only a Tango in Oude Pekela is cheaper. In any case, it pays to take a look when you leave to see if there is a cheaper pump along your route. Just calculate what 15 cents per liter will save over a whole year.