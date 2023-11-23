Nowadays there are many ways to communicate such as phone calls, messages through Facebook messenger, DMs. Twitter and even Instagram has lent itself so that people can have conversations lasting dozens of hours. However, I think we can consider aa WhatsApp as the king of all messaging media, given that millions and millions of users use it constantly.

And because it is widely used, it lends itself to modern criminals to carry out scams and extortion on people who are not really that used to technology, specifically people who are older and have a hard time getting used to it. The new method involves contacting people by supposed family members, in order to ask them for money and thus deposit an amount considered large into their bank account.

They achieve this by providing personal information, which the victim would have shared publicly on social networks such as Facebook, with an extensive investigation of who their loved ones are, even finding their names. The method called as WhatsApp has recently arrived at Mexicowith reports in important cities, and of course the ages have been reported between 45 and 60 years, many of them being directly affected.

The tips to follow to avoid being scammed on WhatsApp include: do not answer people who are not added to your cell phone, unless the number is someone with whom you have shared the contact and you are certain of who it is, as well. It is necessary to never open strange links and of course, do not share bank numbers or anything related to finances. If you have any questions, it is best to report these spam calls so that the numbers are unsubscribed.

Via: RI

Editor’s note: Using WhatsApp today should be a little more common sense. Many messages from strangers reach me a week, but the truth is I always opt for the old reliable, block and report as spam.