Internet users always want more, which is why it is not surprising that on the Internet there is the possibility of downloading the “plus” version of WhatsApp and being able to have additional functions to those contained in the Meta application.

First of all, in order to use WhatsApp Plus, the cell phone where it is going to be downloaded must not have WhatsApp installed, since if this is the case, you will have to uninstall or desist from using the “pirate” app.

Also, unlike WhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus is not available to download from the app stores, since it is a APKs of the instant messaging platform, so whoever wants to have it on their mobile will have to download it from the pages that are enabled for it at the risk of downloading viruses.

Read more: How to backup WhatsApp to WhatsApp Plus?

In addition to this, the user who is thinking of downloading the “Plus” version should know that, as it is not an approved app, the privacy and discretion of the Internet user’s data are exposed, so they could be used without their consent, which could cause certain problems.

As for the special features that make the big difference between WhatsApp Plus and WhatsApp, most of these seem to be designed for people with toxic partners or toxic people.

This, in addition to allowing put a password on certain conversations, which makes it possible for these to be hidden, also gives the option of change the time of the last connection, as well as coloring the two popcorn blue only when the message has been answered. In addition, it notifies the user when another has entered the instant messaging application.

For its part, it makes available many more emoticons and offers the possibility of having a greater customization of the interface of the Meta app. Added to the above, it makes it possible for the files sent to be of a size of up to 50MB.

Read more: What does Chromecast offer, the technology that can save you thousands of pesos?

However, for all its benefits, it should be noted that, as it is not an endorsed app, WhatsApp has taken on the task of permanently suspending the accounts of people who use WhatsApp Plus.