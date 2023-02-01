One of the most striking matches of the day of the highest Spanish competition was definitively this one, Betis receiving a Barcelona whose sole objective was to add three points. The culés recovered a very important asset as it is Robert Lewandowskibut without a doubt, one of the most striking absences in the Blaugrana squad was that of the Frenchman, Ousmane Dembele, who in his last meetings has delivered very good and important productions. So important that he has led his team to victory thanks to his goals.
Social networks, as usual, were the favorite channel for fans to express what each one felt and thought about the game. Here is a brief compilation of the best tweets about Barça’s 2-1 victory against Betis.
People were starting to get impatient with Raphinha, who at times seemed like she was going to have a positive impact on the game but faded away until the goal came and she was able to redeem herself. On Twitter they did not hesitate to make themselves felt with some memes.
Jules Koundé He was one of those who had a great game, but was almost completely overshadowed by an own goal he committed nearing the end of the game. The fans suffered from the scare and the concern was quite evident.
Another player who played a great game, in a very important event, was the young left-back, Alejandro Balde. People always transmit positive things about the boy and this time was no exception.
The good management of Xavi has caused a total impact on the fans of the FC Barcelona and it is obvious. The culé coach has achieved very important victories that leave him well positioned as leaders in the standings. People know it and express how they feel about it.
Things will not be easy for Xavi’s team due to the games they have to face and it is that they have a very tight and hot schedule, but by adding points in the competitions where they play, they also gather spirit and drive for the next matches.
#Twitter #reacted #Barcelonas #victory #Betis #LaLiga
Leave a Reply