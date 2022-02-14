One more week of soccer activity lived by the Mexicans who play in the different competitions in Europe such as Spain, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands, being mostly good.
In the league, Jesus Crown saw action with Sevilla, starting in the 2-0 victory over elche with the goals of the Argentine papu gomez Y Rafa Mir.
tecatito received 60 minutes, providing a key pass and winning three of eight duels, although in the end the coach Julen Lopetegui he accepted that his pupil still needs adaptation.
The Nervionenses are second in the table with 50 points, four behind the leader Real Madrid.
In addition, Nestor Araujo participated in Celta de Vigo’s scoreless draw with the Cadiz.
The Celtics were able to win on the visit, but the striker Santi Mina missed a maximum penalty against the Argentine goalkeeper Jeremiah Conan. The Aztec defender was present throughout the duel, while Orbelin Pineda He was left with the desire to be able to debut in the competition again, observing everything from the bench.
Celta is tenth in the table with 31 points.
In a crazy game between Atlético Madrid and Getafethe mattresses They took the victory 4-3 with a double from the Argentine Angel Strap and with Hector Herrera entering change at minute 90 + 2 to add only four minutes.
strap opened the board at 20′, the Brazilian Matheus Cunha increased the advantage to 27′, but Borja Mayoral discounted at 30 ‘and the Turkish Enes Unal turned the somersault with two penalties, but strap reappeared to make it 3-3. In the complement, the locals stayed with ten due to the expulsion of the Brazilian Philip Augustus at 58′, however, when the game was about to come to an end, Beautiful Mario He appeared at 89′ to give the three points to his team, which is fifth in the standings with 39 points.
Already with respect to Real Betis, Andrew Saved Y Diego Lainez relieved the 2-4 win over I raised. At 14′, the French Nabil Fekir opened the blackboard Edgar Gonzalez extending the lead to 29′ and the Portuguese William Carvalho putting the 0-3 momentary. Nevertheless, Danny Gomez discounted with a double, but Fekir appeared again, while the locals kept ten because Roberto Soldado saw the red card at 74′. Both The Little Prince and Factor stepped onto the pitch at 66′ when everything was defined.
The Heliopolitans They are third in the table with 43 points.
On the other hand, in the A series, Hirving Lozano He did not participate with Napoli because he continues in rehabilitation, after the blow suffered with the Mexican team on the February FIFA Date.
The Parthenopeans tied 1-1 with him Inter de Milan. The home team scored a penalty through the captain Lorenzo Insignebut the bosnian edin dzeko put the final tie.
The Chucky set is on the third rung with 53 units, one below the Inter and two of AC Milan.
Added to this, John Vasquez He started in the 1-1 draw between Genoa Y Salernitanaleaving the exchange at 58′ despite having had a good match, which is why he left upset.
The Tap He is penultimate in the championship with 15 units.
Changing of scenery, in the Premier League, Raul Jimenez scored a goal in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 0-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur.
The Wolf of Tepeji only needed six minutes to make an appearance, taking advantage of a poor clearance to go down with his chest and hit a volley to beat the French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Already at 18′, the Belgian Leander Dendocker decreed the final score.
The wolves they appear on the seventh rung with 37 points.
Entering the eredivisiethe vitesse was beaten 0-5 by the PSV Eindhoven from Erick Gutierrez, who came out of change at 89 ‘. With this victory, the Farmers They appear as second in the championship by reaping 49 points.
In addition, Edson Alvarez He started the 90 minutes in the 5-0 thrashing of Ajax Amsterdam about him FC Twente.
The children of the gods started the good way with a goal from David Klaassenthen came a hat trick from the Ivorian sebastien haller and an own goal from Robin Propper.
The Machín team marks as leader by adding 54 points.
In the Jupiler Pro League, Omar Govea finally returned to action with the Zulte-Waregemwhich fell 1-2 against Anderlecht.
The Mexican started the duel, but did not return for the complement when they already fell 0-2. In this way, the rojiblanco team appears in the penultimate position with 26 points.
In the same way, Gerardo Arteaga and the Racing Genk beat 2-0 at Standard Liègewith so many of Theo Bongonda and the Nigerian Paul Onuachu. The side was present throughout the match, while the smurf it is eighth place with 38 units.
Finally in the First LeagueThe front Jose Juan Calero He stayed on the bench watching the fall of the Vizela before his team, gil vincentfor the minimum of Spanish Frank Navarroto put the club in fifth place in the table with 37 points.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Mexicans #Europe #weekend #Raúl #scored #Edson #leader #Corona #shape
Leave a Reply