Tecatito Corona’s numbers in Sevilla’s 2-0 win against Elche: – 60 minutes played

– 1 of 2 long balls completed

– 45 touches

– 21 accurate passes (75%)

– 1 key pass

– 3 of 8 Duels won

– 15 Possession loss

– 1 Foul

– 2 fouls received pic.twitter.com/Ur7EVuUbM7 — Mr Kocko (@MrKocko_) February 12, 2022

tecatito received 60 minutes, providing a key pass and winning three of eight duels, although in the end the coach Julen Lopetegui he accepted that his pupil still needs adaptation.

The Nervionenses are second in the table with 50 points, four behind the leader Real Madrid.

Numbers of Néstor Araujo in Celta’s 0-0 draw visiting Cádiz: – 90 minutes played

– 7 clearances

– 58 touches

– 39 accurate passes (84.8%)

– 5 of 5 long balls completed

– 1 of 5 Duels won

– 9 Possession loss

– 1 shot out pic.twitter.com/Xt789ixNKO — Mr Kocko (@MrKocko_) February 13, 2022

The Celtics were able to win on the visit, but the striker Santi Mina missed a maximum penalty against the Argentine goalkeeper Jeremiah Conan. The Aztec defender was present throughout the duel, while Orbelin Pineda He was left with the desire to be able to debut in the competition again, observing everything from the bench.

Celta is tenth in the table with 31 points.

Numbers of Héctor Herrera with Atlético de Madrid in their 4-3 victory over Getafe: – 1 minute played

– 2 touches

– 1 Accurate Pass (50%)

– 1 of 2 long balls completed

– 1 Possession loss pic.twitter.com/z3QzujTUHV — Mr Kocko (@MrKocko_) February 14, 2022

strap opened the board at 20′, the Brazilian Matheus Cunha increased the advantage to 27′, but Borja Mayoral discounted at 30 ‘and the Turkish Enes Unal turned the somersault with two penalties, but strap reappeared to make it 3-3. In the complement, the locals stayed with ten due to the expulsion of the Brazilian Philip Augustus at 58′, however, when the game was about to come to an end, Beautiful Mario He appeared at 89′ to give the three points to his team, which is fifth in the standings with 39 points.

Saved and Lainez play in a win for Betis

The Mexicans Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez participate in Betis’ away win against Levante with a score of 2-4. Betis did not forgive an almost evicted Levante in an e … – https://t.co/CoSrxXirWh pic.twitter.com/XKgiQE9cYF – New Direction (@rumbonuevo) February 14, 2022

The Heliopolitans They are third in the table with 43 points.

Matchday 25 of Serie A was played in Italy. Hirving Lozano was not called up by Napoli because he is undergoing rehabilitation, it seems that his injury is behind him. His team drew 1-1 at home against Inter Milan. pic.twitter.com/dnvc1qn8k9 — Mr Kocko (@MrKocko_) February 13, 2022

The Parthenopeans tied 1-1 with him Inter de Milan. The home team scored a penalty through the captain Lorenzo Insignebut the bosnian edin dzeko put the final tie.

The Chucky set is on the third rung with 53 units, one below the Inter and two of AC Milan.

The Tap He is penultimate in the championship with 15 units.

This is how he opened the scoring @Raul_Jimenez9 ??? pic.twitter.com/4tglqy9TFR – Wolves Spanish (@WolvesEspanol) February 13, 2022

The Wolf of Tepeji only needed six minutes to make an appearance, taking advantage of a poor clearance to go down with his chest and hit a volley to beat the French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Already at 18′, the Belgian Leander Dendocker decreed the final score.

The wolves they appear on the seventh rung with 37 points.

Erick Gutierrez played 89′ in PSV’s 5-0 victory over Vitesse. The Mexican continues to have good minutes for PSV. ?? PSV is 2 points behind Ajax in the race for the Dutch league title?? pic.twitter.com/JA5adNrkjU — The Tri Universe ?? (@ElTriUniverso) February 12, 2022

Edson Álvarez has already more than won the hearts of Ajax fans. ❤️ ? Via: @AFCAjax pic.twitter.com/Z9k9XKoxO1 — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 13, 2022

The children of the gods started the good way with a goal from David Klaassenthen came a hat trick from the Ivorian sebastien haller and an own goal from Robin Propper.

The Machín team marks as leader by adding 54 points.

MEXICANS ABROAD ?? In a difficult game, Omar Govea played 45 minutes in Zulte’s 2-1 loss to Anderlecht. #FootballMedia #JupilerLeague #zultewaregem pic.twitter.com/Snd7ZGZZB4 – Official Media Soccer (@futbolmediaofi) February 12, 2022

The Mexican started the duel, but did not return for the complement when they already fell 0-2. In this way, the rojiblanco team appears in the penultimate position with 26 points.