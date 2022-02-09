Korina Rivadeneira generated a wave of reactions on social networks after showing a strange attitude with a contestant from This is Habacilar, which generated outrage among users. As is known, the program is not at its best since it went on the air and the participant’s action would worsen the situation of Esto es Habacilar.

The Clothes Remover game requires contestants to remove their polo shirt in order to participate. During this event, one of them gave the garment to Mario Hart’s ex-wife, who received the polo shirt and, instead of keeping it normally, decided to throw it into the tub held by Luciana Fuster, while she made a gesture of displeasure.

This attitude was recorded by cameras and was questioned by viewers.

The Amor y fuego program contacted Benjamín Villarubia, the young man who removed the garment and was the victim of bullying on social networks.

“My parents want to file a complaint against people for discriminating at the national level,” said the former participant, after his family saw the video he starred in with Korina.

“The next day I received all the videos about Korina’s attitude and discrimination against me. Korina’s gesture, how can she do that, “said the young man sadly during the show program. “I have been the laughing stock of several people,” he added.

Valeria Guadalupe was the first complainant

The model also denounced the program questioning the process that the contestants follow to be able to be part of this program. Valeria denounced through her social networks the abuses that Esto es Habacilar had. “I’ve been almost 10 hours without eating,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Her lover, Mauricio Bracamonte, accompanied her on the program as part of the public and both gave their testimony for Love and fire. The youths stated that they confiscated the cell phones of all the participants and that they were not allowed to eat or drink water.

“The abuse was horrible. After they gave us the covid test, they made us wait on the bus and we arrived at the canal at 4 in the afternoon. Our cell phones were confiscated. I could not have contact with my family, I was very hungry and thirsty. There was nothing. The security told us that we could not consume anything, ”she commented.

The young people had a bad experience in Esto es Habacilar. Photo: composition/ The Republic

Giovanni Arias also had problems

The young man was also interviewed by the program love and fire; however, he stated that he did not attend as a participant and that he was required to participate in the game remove clothes. In addition, he reported that he was bullied by the production team.

“I didn’t want to go out to the clothes games, but they took me out by force and, since they struck me out, I took off my shirt” , he explained at the beginning. “The production people told me ‘yes, how delicious you are’, ‘how delicious, chubby’, ‘what delicious tits’. All of that, they started bullying me,” she commented.

This is Habacilar is hosted by Roger del Águila and Johanna San Miguel. Photo: diffusion

This is how the program This is Habacilar is adding a series of complaints against it without having reached the month of transmission. Finally, Johanna San Miguel stated that the program will come to an end to give way to the return of the “warriors” and “combatants”.

What happened to Esto es Habacilar and why is Esto es Guerra coming back? Photo: composition LR/America TV/Instagram.

Johanna San Miguel defends This is Habacilar

Johanna San Miguel, the so-called ‘Mamá leona’ came out in defense of the program she hosts, after participants from Esto es Habacilar said in Amor y Fuego that they were mistreated.

The driver said, in the February 3 edition, that before entering everyone had to go through antigen tests to avoid possible contagion by coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It’s tedious, but the rules are like that (…) It’s true, sometimes we have to wait. I have also been waiting a long time sitting down, but it is like that, because we are a lot and we want to be here” he claimed.

What did Samuel Suárez from Instarándula say about Esto es Habacilar?

The journalist of the popular Instagram account, Instarándula spoke about the drop in the rating of Esto es Habacilar. Samuel Suárez said he understood why the show would be canceled to make way for an EEG season.

“There are 12 tuning points, it is not a bad rating. Many programs would like to have eight or nine points, they would be happy. There are many people in networks who do not know and are making fun of it, but in reality they are not bad figures. What does happen is that, compared to the EEG that gave you 17, 18 and even 20 points, it does look a bit bad” he specified.

