Of all the Renaissance castles that grace the French Loire Valley, the Château de Chenonceau is perhaps the most refined. Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it attracts nearly a million French and foreign tourists every year. This success keeps a hundred employees busy at Chenonceau. They watch over the security of the enclosure, restore works of art and compose the bouquets that decorate the corridors. France 24 takes you behind the scenes of this beautiful castle.
