Camargue, a natural region in the south of France, is known for its wetlands and flamingos. However, the region has a lesser-known sacred animal: Camargue bulls are bred by amateurs with the sole aim of turning them into bullring champions in regional bullfighting games. In the Camarguaise race, participants must snatch the cockades tied to the bull’s horns, a harmless activity for the bulls, which live in semi-freedom.