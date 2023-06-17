China denied and denied having a spy base in Cuba since at least 2019 as claimed by the United States. This exchange of accusations occurs after the publication of an article in the US newspaper ‘The Wall Street Journal’, which states that Beijing is planning the construction of another spy base on the Caribbean island. A fact that causes even more tension in relations between Washington and Beijing. We address it in this edition of This is Asia.

#Asia #China #denies #accusations #spy #base #Cuba