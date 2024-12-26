This hiking route in Cádiz lasts just over two hours and is perfect to do with children also in winter

In the province of Cádiz, a few kilometers from Alcalá de los Gazules and in the heart of the Alcornocales Natural Park, is the Valdeinfierno path, a hiking route that, thanks to its short duration and accessible route, has been become an outstanding option for families and nature lovers.

This tour, lasting approximately 2 hours, is perfect to do with children due to its safety conditions and easy access, as well as the fascinating natural environment that surrounds it. With a length of around 4.6 kilometers and a circular route, the Valdeinfierno trail is also a good opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy a day outdoors in one of the most emblematic natural spaces in Andalusia.

Located in the surroundings of Los Alcornocales, one of the most important natural parks in the region, this trail allows hikers to enter an area that is home to a wide variety of plant species, among which cork oaks, gall oaks and strawberry trees stand out. .

The Los Alcornocales Natural Park is considered one of the green lungs of Andalusia, with more than 170,000 hectares of Mediterranean forest. Within this park, the Valdeinfierno trail offers a unique glimpse into a rare ecosystem, especially for its diversity of mosses, lichens and ferns, which benefit from the constant humidity in the air. The uniqueness of the climate and conditions of the park allow visitors to enjoy a feeling of freshness and tranquility that is difficult to find on other routes in the province.

The starting point is located near Los Barrios, this beginning allows hikers to enter the forest and enjoy a designed route accessible to all visitors.

The easy-level path has clear signage that guides visitors throughout the journey, in addition to having information panels that explain aspects of the natural environment, which adds educational value to the experience. These panels allow the youngest to learn first-hand about the flora and fauna of the place.

One of the main attractions of the Valdeinfierno trail is its diverse landscape, which is displayed along the route. At certain points, the path passes through small streams that form ponds and wetlands, enriching the landscape and providing the opportunity to see aquatic and riverside fauna up close, such as frogs and dragonflies, especially during spring. Additionally, hikers will be able to find several wooden bridges, which cross these small waterways and add a picturesque touch to the hike.

Another aspect most valued by visitors is the possibility of enjoying several panoramic views along the route, especially at the highest points. From these viewpoints, walkers can appreciate the majesty of Los Alcornocales, with its hills and valleys that stretch as far as the eye can see.

This contrast between the shaded areas, the lush vegetation and the wide views of the valley is one of the elements that makes the Valdeinfierno trail a unique and rewarding experience, both for adults and children. For many, these views become the ideal setting for a break or even a picnic, since the benches and rest areas installed in certain sections invite you to relax and enjoy the landscape.





It should be noted that the trail is managed by the Provincial Council of Cádiz, and its access is free throughout the year. Local authorities, however, recommend wearing appropriate footwear, enough water and sun protection – especially necessary in the summer months but also on sunny and cold days. Likewise, visitors are suggested to respect the park’s conservation regulations, avoiding leaving waste and staying on marked paths to minimize the impact on the natural environment.

With its combination of accessibility, natural wealth and educational value, the Valdeinfierno trail is positioned as one of the most recommended hiking routes in Cádiz to do with children.