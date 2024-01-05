If you have to fight fire with fire, why don't the fire brigade use flamethrowers? Or electric cars to save other EVs from cremation? That is what the American company E-One takes care of with the Vector you see above. The fire stations in Mesa, America, want to be energy neutral by 2050, and this electric fire engine should help.

E-One has been around since 2021 and has already supplied fire engines to various fire stations. The electric fire trucks at the Daytona Speedway also come from E-One. The company also supplies the EVs with a diesel engine that is used as a range extender. This version is more focused on emergency situations such as earthquakes and tornadoes, where loading is difficult.

Specifications of the electric fire engine

The drivetrain produces 544 hp and runs on 800 volts. Multiple batteries under the truck together provide a capacity of 327 kWh. The four hoses can direct 2,839 liters of water onto the fire per minute. That is more than 170,000 liters per hour. You can do this four o'clock do it in one go before the battery runs out. Of course, the electric fire engine does not take all that water with it itself.

Is that enough to extinguish an EV? A while back there was according to it A.D It took two hours and 45,000 liters of water to extinguish a Tesla. It should therefore be able to extinguish a burning EV. The fire brigade of the American town of Pine Level recently reported that they needed about 140,000 liters of water for a Model Y. The electric fire engine should therefore be able to do this job.

How much does the electric fire engine cost?

Such as electric fire engine is not a cheap joke. E-One recently delivered a truck to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department in Arizona. According to the local news station AZ Central the fire station would pay 1.3 million euros for one electric fire engine. And let's just hope that the e-truck doesn't catch fire itself.