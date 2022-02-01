When he saw that sad and abandoned puppy, the stray cat approached him and made him realize that he was no longer alone.

The empathy that animals are able to demonstrate is sometimes not even remotely imaginable by humans. The video we show you today is a clear demonstration of this. The undisputed protagonist is a stray catwho offers to help and support a little dog that had just been abandoned by its former owners.

Everyone thinks that dogs and cats they can’t go never agree. Felines are always considered as shy and devoid of empathy animals, who want to live in their world and enjoy any privilege in a very selfish way.

These nonsense they are absolutely not true. And to prove it, in the last few days, a very tender video has arrived that has gone viral all over the world in a very short time.

Stray cat teaches street life to his new friend

Street life can be difficult for anyone. Whether it’s a human or an animal, it doesn’t matter. Cold, hunger and thirst become the daily challenges of anyone who finds himself without a roof over his head and a bed to sleep in.

This stray cat is well aware of this, which has lived on the street for so long that it has now become a “veteran“.

A few days ago, the feline had the opportunity to give some use to his homeless experiences, when he crossed his steps with a sad little dog.

He had just been abandoned by his family and could not resign himself to trauma.

So, without anyone saying anything to him, the cat came over and gave him the sweetest embrace in the world. As if to say, “Hey man, don’t worry. I’m here now to help you ”.

In a short time the two new ones friends for life they became the stars of the neighborhood. They began to sleep, eat and seek nocturnal shelters together, until eventually a refuge he picked them up and brought them to safety.

The best ending of this story would be if a loving family decided to adopt them both. We all hope that is exactly what happens.