Dhe transfer of Portuguese national defender João Cancelo to FC Bayern Munich is perfect. As the German record champion announced on Tuesday, the World Cup player will be loaned out by Manchester City until the end of the season. In addition, the Munich secured a purchase option. According to media reports, this should be around 70 million euros. The 28-year-old’s contract with the English champions runs until June 30, 2027. Cancelo is a candidate for a match in the cup round of 16 at FSV Mainz 05 on Wednesday (8.45 p.m./in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup, in the ARD and Sky).

“With his attacking style of play and his dynamics, he fits perfectly into our system and with his mentality and experience also very well with our team,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic according to the announcement. Cancelo, who played on both the right and left flank at City, is considered a preferred candidate by coach Julian Nagelsmann. “FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best clubs in the world, and it’s a huge motivation for me to be in a team with these extraordinary players,” the Portuguese was quoted as saying.

After the long-term absence of Frenchman Lucas Hernández due to a cruciate ligament rupture and Moroccan Noussair Mazraoui missing at least in the medium term due to an inflammation of the pericardium, FC Bayern could use a reinforcement in the defensive. Especially with a view to the round of 16 in the Champions League, when Munich meets Paris Saint-Germain for world champion Lionel Messi.

Cancelo has had a difficult time under coach Pep Guardiola in recent weeks. He hasn’t been used in the last few games, having been a regular part of the team until the World Cup break.

Bayern’s third winter transfer

In Munich, the personnel could influence the future of the weak and willing to change former world champion Benjamin Pavard. There is always speculation Pavard that the defender could leave Munich in the summer until 2024.







Cancelo’s signing is the third Bayern signing this winter. After Manuel Neuer’s injury, the Munich goalkeeper brought in Yann Sommer from Borussia Mönchengladbach. In addition, there was the last clubless Dutchman Daley Blind.