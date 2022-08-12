One case caused surprise in the police authorities when they attended the theft of a Mitsubishi truck valued at more than 350 million pesos. The thief had escaped with the car, so a search was deployed until he was located.

They had been following his trail since May and until a few days ago they found him.

When we saw this big bear breathing during a thief hunt, we thought something was wrong

They should not have gone very far: the 18-year-old boy hid in his girlfriend’s house, located in the city of Manchester, England, according to information from the newspaper ‘The Sun’. The property was raided by the uniformed men, who visited each place; only that a giant stuffed animal made them more curious.

“When we saw this big bear breathing during a thief hunt, we thought something was wrong,” police said on Twitter.

Indeed, the doubts were not for less. The almost two-meter doll had a hole and was not breathing on its own, because inside was the man who tried to go unnoticed after stealing the car and filling it with gasoline that he did not even pay for.

“Our task force and division task force in Rochdale could hardly believe what they found in their search for the man at large. (…) We certainly spent a tolerable time bringing the thief to justice,” added the Police.

Our neighborhood task force and divisional tasking team in #Rochdale could bearely believe what they stumbled across last month in search for a wanted man… We certainly had a more than bearable time bringing to justice one of the town’s thieves last week!⬇️ https://t.co/yl7SXaeomX — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) August 10, 2022

The Manchester Court heard the young man, who accepted the charges. Also, other aggravating circumstances had to be added to his case: the theft of a Vauxhall Astra van and its toolbox in the past few months and driving without valid insurance documents.

His driver’s license was suspended, so he will not be able to drive a car for 27 months. In addition, he will spend nine months in jail.

