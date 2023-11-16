Thursday, November 16, 2023, 3:42 p.m.



The troops assigned to the Infomur Plan are working to extinguish the forest fire declared in the district of Román, in the municipality of Jumilla, according to sources from the Emergency Coordination Center.

More than 30 calls received at the Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia alerted about the fire, indicating that it was in the area of ​​the Miguel Mandurro cave, Jumilla.

A forestry Brigade, Environmental Agents and firefighters from the Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Consortium (CEIS) immediately moved to the scene.

Once the fire was confirmed, the intervention of aerial means was requested. Finally, at 2:30 p.m., the fire was considered under control, although the troops continue working at the scene.