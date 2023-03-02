Hermosillo, Sonora.- Once Teslathe largest electric vehicle assembly company in the world, decided to open its new assembly plant in the state of Nuevo León, it will seek to attract investments in the supply chain to sound, how is the battery manufacturing.

Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño explained that in a meeting with directors of Tesla Mexico They explained to him that car manufacturing is the minor branch of the company and the most important division is the battery factory.

For this reason, he mentioned, Sonora will continue looking for the company to see the possibility of installing in the entity the lithium battery manufacturinggiven the availability of this mineral in one of the largest deposits in the world in the mountainous area of ​​the state.

The state president said that the lithium deposit in Bacadéhuachi and the construction of the largest photovoltaic plant in Latin America in Puerto Peñasco, put Sonora at an advantage over other states seeking investment in electromobility.

In relation to the announcement by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that the owner of Tesla, Elon Musk, could visit the entity to learn about the aspects of the Sonora Sustainable Energy Plan, Governor Alfonso Durazo Montaño, affirmed that this would represent a definitive step for the plan acquires its critical mass and starts up the rest of the components that make it up.

“I am optimistic about the possibility that this visit translates into a commitment from the Tesla company for its establishment with one of its many production branches here in the state,” he said.

It will be, said the Sonoran president, the center of the agenda of that visit and within the framework of the Sonora Sustainable Energy Plan, particularly the generation of clean energy.

We recommend you read:

He recalled that green energies will be an obligatory source for any company dedicated to the manufacture of batteries, electric cars and semiconductors, which put as a condition for its establishment that the receiving state has the generation capacity to guarantee its demand.