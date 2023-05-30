“Hands up. If they lower them we are going to kill them (…). Only if they’re lucky will they get out of here alive“.

This is how the testimony of a 20-year-old man detained during the emergency regime in El Salvador beginsa measure that has been in force for 14 months and that responds to the so-called “war against gangs” of President Nayib Bukele.

The young man, who was released after being declared innocent, narrates the alleged abuses to which he and other detainees were subjected when they were in the Mariona prison: “While they were kneeling they gave them electric shocks and one of them even took blood. Upon entering the sector where they were going to meet, the guards gave them another beating.“.

The case is one of many included in the report on the first year of the emergency regime carried out by Cristosal, the main organization in defense of the human rights of civil society in the Central American country, which was presented this Monday.

It is an exhaustive investigation, made based on hundreds of interviews with people who were imprisoned for months and who were released after being found not guiltyrelatives of prisoners and experts, and after contrasting these testimonies with forensic medical documents and police records.

And in addition to collecting testimonies, it concludes that since March 27, 2022 -when the measure entered into force- Dozens of inmates have died from torture, beatings or lack of health care in the country’s prisons.

Abuses and deaths

Specifically, Cristosal has documented the death of 153 people in state custody, all detained during the emergency regime.

Of these, 29 died a violent death and another 46 due to “probable violent death” or suspicion of “criminality”, the report specifies, and the presence of lacerations, bruises showing beatings, wounds with sharp or blunt objects, or signs of strangulation or hanging on the corpses.

As an example, it includes the case of a 52-year-old man, owner of a store and a mill, who for years he had been harassed by gang members and forced to provide them with food, who was arrested accused of collaborating with them.

According to the obituary from the Institute of Legal Medicine of El Salvador, “he died of cerebral edema,” says the Cristosal report.

Meanwhile, the Salvadoran authorities declared the official information in this regard confidential and maintain that the deaths that occurred inside the prisons are due to natural causes.

“I have heard the opposition say that people die in prisons. And that we are somehow killing the inmates or leaving them to die […] But people die in prisons like they die outside because they get sick, because they get old; there are some who have terminal illnesses, etc.,” Bukele himself said during a live broadcast on October 16 of last year.

Exception regime

The emergency regime was imposed in El Salvador in response to 76 murders recorded in just 48 hours in March of last year.

According to investigations by the media such as El Faro, the wave of homicides was the product of the breaking of an alleged pact between the government and the gang of MS-13.

Although the US Attorney’s Office itself referred to this dialogue in a recent accusation against gang leaders, the Salvadoran Executive has always denied having carried out any type of negotiation.

During the last year, in which the right to privacy of communications and guarantees of due process were suspended, such as the requirement that any detainee be brought before a judge within 72 hours of their arrest, more than 68,000 people have detained for their alleged relationship with the gangs.

With a population of 6.3 million people, these mass arrests made El Salvador the country with the highest prison population rate in the world.

Relatives and organizations denounce that many of the detainees are innocent.

In an exclusive interview offered to the BBC in March on the occasion of the first year of the emergency regime, Vice President Félix Ulloa acknowledged that, with an operation of these dimensions under way, it is possible that some mistake was made and some people were arrested without links with the Mara Salvatrucha or Barrio 18.

Although he stressed: “More than 90% of the population agrees with the state of exception and they want it to be extendedand the only ones who complain are the activists who don’t know what is happening in the country and the political opposition”.

“The permanent suspension of constitutional guarantees under the figure of the exception regime is the only public policy tool implemented by the government“, denounces Cristosal.

