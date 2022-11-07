Berlin, Germany.- A great cocaine shipment was located and seized by German authorities, it was about 635 kilos hidden in a banana container what had been sent from Ecuador.

Officials told the AP that the drug, compressed into blocks and wrapped in plastic film, was found on October 27 in Duisburg, western Germany,

The customs office in Essen stressed that there were several packages and they were hidden among bananas in a container shipped from Ecuador.

He added that the package arrived in Germany through the Dutch port of Vlissingen and it was the same employees of the company where the bananas were delivered who detected something unusual.

We recommend you read:

Customs explained that the employees notified what they found, so the authorities went and verified the presence of the drug.

It was calculated that the value in drug street amounts to about 44.3 million dollarsreported the German news agency dpa.

(With information from AP)