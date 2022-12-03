Bogotá.- After spending several days kidnappeda 18 month old baby returned to his parents after being rescued by the authorities in the rural area of ​​the department of Cease, in northern Colombia.

The events date back to November 29 when some individuals in this region gagged the mother and took her son, identified as Erick Matias M.. with the aim of asking 20 thousand dollars for his ransom.

General Henry Sanabria, director of the Colombian police, reported that kidnapping for extortion is a type of crime used in ColombiaHowever, it is not common for the victims to be children, so the abduction of a minor is the only case that has been reported so far this year.

The officer explained that in the rescue operation two men and a woman who allegedly participated in the kidnapping and were carrying a firearm and two traumatic weapons were arrested. The policeman indicated that there is another subject involved who fled.

Henry Sanabria told the local press that the case indicates that it is a common criminal organization that sought to demand money from a family with limited economic resources.

After the rescue, the baby was taken by helicopter and handed over to his parents. The police assured that her state of health is good and that she is receiving medical attention. Meanwhile, residents of the Cesar community, outraged and concerned about the situation, protested in the streets of the municipality wearing white shirts as a symbol of peace.