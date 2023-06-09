edited by PASQUALE QUARANTA

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party used the photo of a same-parent family in a violent campaign against civil unions in 2016. After a very long proceeding, which lasted 7 years, Frank and Rosario BJ Barone have finally obtained justice, thanks to GayLex, the Lawyer association founded by Cathy La Torre and Michele Giarratano which offers advice and support to defend the rights of lgbtq+ people. Click here for the interview to Cathy LaTorre by Pasquale Quaranta, Diversity Editor of The print.



01:16