The acting Minister of Education, Víctor Marín, explained yesterday that his department has carried out improvement, maintenance, accessibility and air conditioning works in 136 educational centers, where work has been carried out on “adaptation of spaces, removal of roofs and repairs in centers that They needed works to improve accessibility and energy efficiency. Despite the work carried out, the UGT union warned yesterday that, “two weeks after the start of the course, there has been no solution to the problem of thermal stress in the classrooms that the staff will continue to suffer and, what is more Seriously, the students, because yet another year no measures have been taken to deal with the weather conditions in the Region, one of the areas hardest hit by the heat waves that have occurred these days.

Education responded that the Ministry has audits of all educational centers. “When it comes to installing air conditioning in the centers, improvement works must be carried out in the electrical installation to increase the power and, at the same time, carry out work to improve energy efficiency.”

The counselor referred to some of the novelties of the new course, which begins for Infant and Primary students on September 8. Among them, he highlighted the entry of 2,500 2-year-old students to more than a hundred public and subsidized schools and the drop in the maximum ratios in the first year of Infant to 22 schoolchildren. This academic year, 66 classrooms for 2-year-olds are inaugurated in public schools and 55 in subsidized schools, with a total of 2,500 free places for that age group. Marín also highlighted the reduction of one class hour for teachers, in compliance with the agreement to reduce the working day of officials to 35 hours a week. This measure will involve the hiring of a thousand more teachers. The counselor also referred to the drop in the birth rate, which he described as an “opportunity. In the Region we have a stable school population of 300,000 students in non-compulsory education », he quantified.

From the UGT union, they demanded that the Ministry of Education avoid a “chaotic” situation like the one at the beginning of the 2022 course, with awarding acts before September 1 to cover vacancies and substitutions, and that teachers and Other personnel arrive at their jobs with sufficient time.