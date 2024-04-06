April 6, 1974

THE POLICE INCREASES 50 MORE AGENTS. The General Police Inspection will increase its police force by 50 men, in order to maintain close surveillance, both in recreation centers and in the city during the days of Semana Mayor. The body of agents to which reinforcements have already begun to register, will work in coordination with the Traffic Directorate, in order to avoid all types of accidents as much as possible during the Easter holidays. Agents who are already on staff will double shifts during the vacation period.

PERONIST LEADER KILLED. Buenos Aires. The leader of the leftist Peronist group, Fernando Ontiveros, was shot dead by two individuals wearing police uniforms, as the outbreak of violence continued in Argentina, which yesterday claimed the life of a union leader. On the other hand, the kidnapping of a businessman increased the number of cases of this type of victim to 30 so far this year. The wave of violence in the last hours was completed with the disappearance of two police officers in Córdoba who were guarding the headquarters of the Peronist Party, to steal important documentation.

SHOWER FOR ELIA BALDERRAMA. The beauty queen Elia Balderrama Bórquez will soon wear the most desired of the crowns: the one of orange blossoms, as she becomes the wife of the engineer Marco Vinicio López Valencia. That is why Elia has been the object of notable demonstrations of affection from her friends who have offered her affectionate celebration. The most recent was offered by her mother-in-law, Armida Valencia de López, who gathered her army of friends for the splendid celebration.

APRIL 6, 1999

THEY TRY TO SAVE REFUGEES. London. NATO intensifies its efforts to provide humanitarian aid to refugees from Kosovo, who number around 831 thousand so far. NATO and the European Union, in the presence of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, were reported to have met to reach an agreement on how best to provide aid to the displaced. Three days ago, more than 44 thousand people left Kosovo, 34 thousand of whom went towards the border with Albania and the rest towards the border with Macedonia, making a total of 360 thousand since the start of the NATO attacks 12 days ago . According to NATO reports, European and non-European countries will receive a total of 100,000 refugees from Kosovo, which will be distributed in Germany (which will temporarily accept 40,000), Norway (six thousand) and Greece (five thousand). ). The United States will accept 20,000 refugees who will be located in Guantánamo, a US naval base established in Cuba; Canada will temporarily accept another five thousand and the United Kingdom “a few thousand”, although it did not confirm a number. NATO is trying to repair an airport near Kosovo that offers service 24 hours a day to transport thousands of refugees who live in a very fragile humanitarian situation. They disapproved of the response that the Serbian Security Forces have shown to this situation.

LIC. ENRIQUE YAMUNI, DISTINGUISHED EXECUTIVE 1998. After being anointed Distinguished Executive in 1998, Mr. Enrique Yamuni Robles spoke out for a diversification of the economic activity of the region, so as not to depend exclusively on agriculture, since the industry is more stable and constant, although he requested from the government a appropriate policy for the field. After thanking the Association of Sales and Marketing Executives for the distinction, the partners highlighted his rapid business development and personal integrity.

