What started with common symptoms such as fever, pain and vomiting, became a whole a nightmare for a seven-year-old girl in Arizona who is currently fighting for her life connected to a ventilator, after several of his limbs had to be amputated. The parents assure that the entire process has been extremely stressful and that it happened from one moment to the next.

As shared by media such as Daily Mail, Victoria Pasten-Morales, a little girl who attended second grade, is currently being treated at Phoenix Children's Hospital, where She has remained in intensive care for the last two weeks and has undergone eight surgeries, according to what his parents announced.

Doctors explained that he contracted a rare bacterial infection, group A streptococcus, which causes sepsis, a type of blood poisoning. Which is why they had to amputate both his feet and his right hand. Unfortunatelythe bacteria has also affected her kidneys and lungs, which is why she is connected to a ventilator to be able to breathe.

Despite the devastating panorama, according to the parents, The little girl is awake and can communicate with the doctors and her family through gestures and movements, They even said that he has earned affection in the hospital because he maintains good spirits.

The family has started a fundraising campaign. Photo:GoFundMe Share

How did the girl from the United States fighting for her life contract the bacteria?

The parents shared that their daughter's deterioration was very rapid. It all happened in about twelve hours. They explained that Initially little Victoria's lips and hands began to turn blue. They didn't expect what would come next.

It is unknown how the girl contracted the infection. In fact, not even the doctors have been able to give them an explanation about how it happened. They have only been explained that sepsis is a silent killer, because it causes an extreme reaction in the body to an infection, causing the immune system, instead of sending white blood cells to fight the infection, to go against the tissues and organs. healthy.

Victoria will still have to go through a long recovery process. Her family is aware that her life has changed forever, and they now have to worry about medical bills, which is why They decided to create a campaign through the platform GoFundMe to be able to face the situation.