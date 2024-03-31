As shared by media such as Daily Mail, Victoria Pasten-Morales, a little girl who attended second grade, is currently being treated at Phoenix Children's Hospital, where She has remained in intensive care for the last two weeks and has undergone eight surgeries, according to what his parents announced.
Doctors explained that he contracted a rare bacterial infection, group A streptococcus, which causes sepsis, a type of blood poisoning. Which is why they had to amputate both his feet and his right hand. Unfortunatelythe bacteria has also affected her kidneys and lungs, which is why she is connected to a ventilator to be able to breathe.
Despite the devastating panorama, according to the parents, The little girl is awake and can communicate with the doctors and her family through gestures and movements, They even said that he has earned affection in the hospital because he maintains good spirits.
How did the girl from the United States fighting for her life contract the bacteria?
The parents shared that their daughter's deterioration was very rapid. It all happened in about twelve hours. They explained that Initially little Victoria's lips and hands began to turn blue. They didn't expect what would come next.
Victoria will still have to go through a long recovery process. Her family is aware that her life has changed forever, and they now have to worry about medical bills, which is why They decided to create a campaign through the platform GoFundMe to be able to face the situation.
#thought #daughter #fever #turned #deadly #disease
Leave a Reply