Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- On board an air ambulance, young Benjamín, who was hit by a trailer in the municipality of Escuinapawas taken to USA to receive a skin transplant on the right leg.

Medical care

Until yesterday morning, the 15-year-old adolescent was admitted to a private clinic in Mazatlan after suffering the accident, which was allegedly caused by the military on May 3.

At the hospital, the patient’s relatives met Dr. Martha Verónica González Osuna, who contacted directors of the altruistic group Shineers. This group is responsible for helping people who have suffered severe burn injuries.

Support

After learning of the case, Jorge León Aragón García, president of the Shineers de Culiacán philanthropy club, took charge of making arrangements so that the boy could be treated at a hospital in the neighboring country to the north.

By having requirements such as a birth certificate, credential and a medical report of the injured person, León Aragón managed to have the minor treated at a medical institution in Sacramento, California.

He clarified that the costs of transfer, operation and even the stay, are absorbed by the foundation.

ask for justice

Benjamin On his trip he is accompanied by his mother, Silvina Guerrero Pérez, who acknowledges there is a complaint about the mishap.

He assures there are videos where the accident is apparently caused by the military, so he is aware of the investigation.