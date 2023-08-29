Venezuelan President Nicolas Madurocalled on the opposition on Monday to “hang up the gloves” and give way to “another generation of new leaders” without “extremist plans” or “so much hatred.”

“I think that all this leadership, all of them, all of the Venezuelan opposition, (…) are exhausted, (…) should hang up their gloves and give way to another generation of new opposition leaders who do not have those plans extremists, who do not have so much hatred, so much desire for revenge (…). That would be my call to the opposition, to the opposition political parties”said the head of state.

Juan Guaidó, former interim president of Venezuela.

during your program With Maduro +broadcast by the state channel VTV, The president assured that anti-Chavismo “comes from defeat to defeat, from failure to failure” and “from conspiracy to conspiracy,” and has lost “the compass a long time ago, a product of the hatred they have accumulated.”

(You can read: Venezuelan Armed Forces confirms loyalty to Maduro and rejects “calls for violence”).

“Enough is enough, what Venezuela wants is to work, recover, prosper, improve, for us to be public servants to help the people, to protect the people. What Venezuela wants is for democracy to be strengthened, the freedom of the country, institutions,” added Maduro.

The pro-government deputy Diosdado Cabello, first vice president of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), He said this Monday that Chavismo has “200 years (…) of government, minimum.”



In a press conference, the leader considered that the opposition “He has nothing” to negotiate with the Maduro government at the dialogue table in Mexico, whose process has been stalled since last November.

Cabello insisted that President Maduro has been the one who has most called for dialogue in the country, a mechanism that, he stressed, “has never meant nor will it mean” the surrender of the so-called Bolivarian revolution, in power since 1999.

EFE

