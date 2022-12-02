Image captured by the bar’s security camera in which one of the thieves is seen during the robbery. / pp

Some hooded men robbed a bar located in the vicinity of Plaza Alcolea, in the historic center, from where they robbed the box and took tenths of the Christmas lottery, causing losses of 3,000 euros to the business.

PP councilor Belén Pérez explained that the thieves broke one of the bar’s windows to enter the establishment up to three times on the same night.

His party released a recording from the bar’s security camera showing one of the thieves looting.

According to the mayor, this robbery is in addition to the one that took place a few days ago in a food store in the food market and criticized that the mayor, Diego José Mateos, has imposed the “law of silence, trying to keep nobody from finding out what It’s really happening in our municipality.”

Pérez once again demanded that the Local Security Commission be convened immediately to analyze the situation and adopt measures to stop the “wave of crimes.”