It will be at the end of June when the posthumous album of Jenni Riveraa project that has been in development for years and that has moved her followers, as they will be able to listen to some of the unpublished songs of the interpreter who died in 2012.

More than ten years have passed since the death of Jenni, who at the age of 54 suffered a tragic plane crash who took his life with part of his work team, this after finishing a concert in Monterrey.

In those ten years that have elapsed, much has been said about an unpublished album by Jenni Rivera, of which no one was aware, not even her own family, since it would be the next great project of ‘The Band Diva‘, and will finally be released on June 30 under the name of ‘Mission accomplished‘.

What songs will Jenni Rivera’s new album have?

According to the disc information published in the official accounts of Jenni Rivera on social networks, the album ‘Mission accomplished‘ will have 16 songs; 13 are unique versions and another 3 are other versions of the main themes.

1.- Intro

2.- QTML (The run of the Diva)

3.- Let’s fool him

4.- The one who is in your place today

5.- Speaking clearly

6.- Let them bury me singing

7.- Reasons

8.- Apparently well

9.- Little piece of me (Interlude)

10.- Legacy (Reflection)

11.- Little piece of me

12.- Mission accomplished

13.- They would like to have my place

14.- Let’s fool him (band version)

15.- Reasons (band version)

16.- Apparently well (band version)

