After the massacre registered in the municipality of TlaquepaqueJalisco, where the fatal toll was five minors and two adults murdered, the Possible cause of the shooting attack.

It was at the intersection of Venustiano Carranza and Santiago de Linier streets in the Buenos Aires neighborhood where the young people were attacked with bullets by individuals aboard a vehicle.

The first versions indicate that minors and adults between 20 and 23 years old were attacked with bullets because moments before the massacre one of the victims held a bar fight “Tropidance””, located on Avenida 8 de Julio and Santa Lucía, a few blocks from where the shooting occurred.

According to a witness and acquaintance of the victims, the young people had just left a party at the “Tropidance” bar, a place that in previous years has already been the scene of other tragedies, and where one of them allegedly had a altercation with another person, a situation that would be the possible cause of the massacre.

And although authorities have not determined whether this was the possible cause of the massacrethe Jalisco Prosecutor's Office agreed that the victims were living together in the bar moments before being attacked.

A relative of one of the victims stated that the young people were good children and did not have problems with anyone, however, they believe that some of them had differences with someone in the bar and this implicated the rest, since they were together.