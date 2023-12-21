The Argentinian Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will kick off the 2024 season of the MLS with a duel before him Royal Salt Lake set for February 21 at the stadium DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdaleaccording to the schedule published this Wednesday by the American Soccer League.

It may be of interest to you: Urgent: European justice rules in favor of the Super League against Uefa and Fifa

It will be the first time in the history of the MLS that the season opens with a single match, with a start time set at 8:00 p.m., local time (1:00 GMT on February 22).

Photo: Social networks, Twitter of Inter Miami

The rest of the first day's program will be played on the weekend ofl February 24-25, with fourteen games divided between Saturday and Sunday.

He Inter Miami will play again that same weekend in an outstanding match on the field of Los Angeles Galaxyin what will mark the debut of the Los Angeles team after their separation from the Mexican forward Javier Chicharito Hernández.

Also: Linda Caicedo: bittersweet comeback with Real Madrid, this is how it went

Messi's team will face three rivals for the first time in its history: Royal Salt Lake, the Colorado Rapids and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Argentine has scored 37 goals in 49 final games. Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez – FR171643 AP

The MLS He also chose the iconic stadium Los Angeles Rosebowl to organize the derby between Galaxy and Los Angeles FCknown as 'El Tráfico', scheduled for July 4.

Read here: The new storm of the Super League: Italy threatens teams with expelling them

The last day of the regular season will be played on October 19, while the final of the playoffs will be played in a single match on December 7 at the field of the club with the best record in the regular season.

Photo: Instagram @leomessi.

In 2024 the action of the Leagues Cup, the tournament launched in 2023 that measures MLS clubs against those of the MX League. Inter Miami defends the title won in 2023 in the final against Nashville.

SPORTSWith information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO