Saturday, August 12, 2023, 1:52 p.m.



A woman was injured this Saturday when she rushed into a pit of a facility of the San Javier Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV), located on Sierra de la Mula street in the town.

The 67-year-old woman fell down the pit, about two meters high, at around 11:05 a.m. Quickly, rescue teams from the fire department of the Region of Murcia went to the scene, as well as a Mobile Emergency Unit to provide assistance.

Once the firefighters managed to rescue the victim, the paramedics stabilized her and took her by ambulance to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia, where she received care for the multiple bruises she had.