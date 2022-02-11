Oaxaca.- This Thursday night the murder of the journalist, Heber Lopez Vazquezwho worked in the informative portal “Digital Web News”in Salinas Cruz, Oaxaca.

According to reports given by local media through social networks. López Vázquez would have been deprived of life with bullets, when he was inside his recording studio located on the avenue Manuel Avila Camacho Spinal neighborhood in Salinas Cruz.

So far, authorities have not provided information in this regard, so it is expected that in the next few hours some details will be given about the motive for the events.

With the death of Heber López Vázquez, there are already six journalists and communicators murdered so far in 2022.

Just a few days ago, the murder of journalist Marco Antonio Islas Flores, 31, was recorded. He died in the early hours of February 6, after being attacked by balzos in the city of Tijuana, Baja California.

To these two names are added those of the journalists, Lourdes Maldonado, Margarito Martínez, also from Baja California, and José Luis Gamboa, in Veracruz, and Roberto Toledo, in Michoacán.