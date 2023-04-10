Mexicali.- A group of Rescuers from the Brigade del Sol were the target of an alleged armed attack while attending to a vehicular accident that occurred on the San Felipe-Mexicali highwayaccording to information disseminated by the same organization through its social networks.

By the same means, the rescuers reported that there were no injuries or human losses, but the ambulance where he was traveling caught fire due to a malfunction.

Despite the fact that the unit was damaged, the authorities are investigating whether what the rescuers heard were firearm or rocket detonations.

The events occurred at kilometer 160 of the aforementioned highway, on one side of the line to cross the Mexican Army checkpoint, located at the height of El Chinero.