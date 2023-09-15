Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘Aquaman 2’ has attracted public attention for some time now, but not because of its plot, but because of a member of the cast: Amber Heard. As is known, the actress has found herself involved in one of the most high-profile scandals in Hollywood and has become a persona non grata on social networks, which is why many fans of the film starring Jason Momoa wondered if she was going to continue in the sequel. Now, with the release of the official trailer, we could see that Heard appears for a few seconds and the director James Wan spoke about it.

What did James Wan say about Amber Heard’s participation in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Amber Heard plays Mera in ‘Aquaman’. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Given the speculation about Amber Heard’s participation in ‘Aquaman 2’, the director James Wan responded the following in an interview for Variety: “I always proposed this to everyone from the beginning. The first ‘Aquaman’ was the journey of Arthur and Mera. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first one was a romantic action-adventure movie, the second one is an action-adventure bromance movie. We’ll leave it at that.”

In other words, in this sequel about the king of the seas, the character Mera is no longer the protagonistdepending on the theme, so it was not necessary for the actress to have many scenes and, therefore, not a long time in the film ‘Aquaman 2’.

Watch the official trailer for ‘Aquaman 2’ HERE