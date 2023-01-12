There is a case that has been shocking Spain since 2019, particularly the Canary Island of Lanzarote, as a man identified as Raúl Díaz is accused of having thrown the remains of his wife into the sea.

After receiving the complaint, the authorities were only able to find the body and, since then, the community has been asking for justice for Romina Celeste, a Paraguayan national and who was barely 25 years old.

According to ‘La Vanguardia’, Díaz was arrested on January 13 of that year as the alleged perpetrator of the woman’s murder, which would have occurred in macabre conditions.

The same declared that he found Romina dead in the bathroom from his home and that, due to the scare, he did not know what to do. His solution was to cut it up, burn its remains and throw them at different points on the coast.. This would have occurred on January 1 of that year.

However, the defense requests that he be prosecuted for the crimes of habitual abuse, injuries in the field of gender violence, homicide, desecration of a corpse and simulation of a crime.

Exactly four years after the start of preventive detention and without even having a trial date, Díaz was released. However, the aforementioned newspaper establishes that “The Las Palmas Provincial Prosecutor’s Office has addressed the Arrecife Investigating Court number 1 to agree on a series of precautionary measures on the accused.”

Thus, Raúl Díaz’s passport would be withdrawn and he would be prohibited from leaving the country.

The reactions

In December 2022 the lawyer Emilia Zaballos had warned about the “real risk of flight” of the man, due to the proximity of the African continent to the territory in which it is located. However, there was nothing to do about it due to expiration of terms.

Meanwhile, organizations such as the Canarian Women’s Institute (ICM) are asking for more than 30 years in prison and compensation of 350,000 euros for the family of Romina Celeste.

Now, different groups demonstrate in Spanish territory against this liberation and extend posters that read “We are all Romina”.

🟣 Demonstration called by the platform ‘We are all Romina’ at the doors of the courts of #Reefagainst the release in the next few days of Raúl Díaz, who in 2019 allegedly murdered, dismembered and burned the body of the young woman.📷 @MAVICLU pic.twitter.com/JMqmSwtSbi – Canarias Radio (@laautonomica) January 12, 2023

