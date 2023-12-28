Alleged Chinese propaganda has gone viral through social networks to round out cats' ears in the style of 'Micky Mouse'. Through the Weibo platform, several users have shared images of their pets in this way.

Although this initially became a favorite modality through a simple filter offered by the 'BeautyPlus' application, apparently this transcended into real life.

According to the Asian media 'OI', users only had to download the aforementioned application and choose the 'facial slimming' option. to give the feline a round figure when taking the photograph.



Once the image was captured and the effect was implemented, people shared the artificial modification on the networks, presumably arousing tenderness in other users, due to the unusual appearance of the feline.

However, it seems that this went from being a fictitious image of the digital world to the real one, after learning of a alleged propaganda in which the ear of a feline appears outlined with a surgical tool which helps establish roundness.

That poster was shared by some Internet users on the same Chinese site, similar to Facebook, where it read: “Are Mickey ears for pets becoming popular? Veterinarians ask to stop cosmetic surgeries that are not medically necessary, that do not provide any benefit to the animal's health,” says the flayer.

Photo: Weibo: screenshot

This hypothetical aesthetic operation is causing rejection among veterinarians and animal entities, which consider that it is animal abuse and demand its prohibition given the alleged demand for this practice in the Asian giant.

According to 'Vanguard', the procedure can cost up to 300 yuan, about 162 thousand Colombian pesos in some veterinary clinics who are allegedly promoting the ears of the famous American mouse on pets.

It is believed that this possible fashion could have an impact on the physical and mental health of the pet, either due to the risks of anesthesia, or the possibility of it developing self-harming behavior due to pain.

However, it has not been possible to verify how true this operation is and there are actually health centers that provide this procedure as a response to materialize the unusual trend on the networks.

