Jerez, Zacatecas.- Population of the community The Peach in Jerez, zacatecasthey are desperate to recover peace and tranquility for what They ask for a security strategy.

This town has joined thes more than 10 who were left alone after being besieged by organized crime groups and they hope to be helped by the state authorities.

After this Monday residents demonstrated in the capital of Zacatecas to Demand safety in your communityit is hoped that they will be provided with protection.

According to the NTR Zacatecas outlet, the state governor, David Monreal Ávila, indicated that seeking to establish a pact with the inhabitants of this place to get them back home.

While the coordinator for the Displaced Communities, Marco Vargas Duarte, explained that everything possible will be done to offer peace that they look for the displaced of the communities.

He added that the first thing to be done will send more troops of the Mexican Army, the National Guard (GN) and the State Preventive Police (PEP) so that they feel protected.

Likewise, they will help to look for the two young women who were deprived of their freedom on November 4.

The coordinator stressed that they have the order to search immediately give support to this community of El Durazno so that soon regain peace of mind.

It should be remembered that various armed attacks have taken place at this site, the capture of 16 alleged hitmen and even house fires, for which its inhabitants have even fled with the saints of the church.

(With information from NTR Zacatecas)