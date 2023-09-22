Something that is always a disadvantage of buying video game consoles is the issue of controls, which tend to last less and less so that the user buys a new one a few months after launching their gaming device. Among the most prominent controls that suffer from drift is the Dualsense, but it seems that external companies already want to take care of the problem.

The product in question is Nacon Revolution 5 Pro which is compatible with PS5, PS4 and PCwhich would be an alternative to DualSense Edge . It has a modular design that includes three different club heads and sizes, as well as three gadgets that can be placed on the handles.

On the other hand, four control profiles can be programmed per platform and further customized using an application on the PC/Mac. Likewise, it has trigger blockers that allow you to customize its width and two d-pad shapes to choose from.

Here the video:

This control cost can be booked by $229.90 and will be available in October. For more pre-sales information and details, you can visit this link.

Via: Push Square

Editor’s note: The truth is that drift is detestable and there is no way to save yourself from it. At least the dualsense takes a little longer to spoil compared to the joy-con.