The heartbreaking abandonment of little Bubbly, the little dog abandoned in a tight cage

Bubbly she is a dog who unfortunately, despite her young age, has undergone a truly traumatic experience. What must have been her human friend of hers has abandoned her on the side of a road, inside a cage. She didn’t even have a chance to search for food.

See the cruelty that some dogs are forced to endure is truly heartbreaking. It is not possible to imagine that there are people like this in the world evil.

Two guys had gone out to their neighborhood and wanted to do one walk. They did this often and up until then nothing had ever happened.

At some point, however, while they were passing in one secondary road, they noticed something very strange. When they got close they made one truly heartbreaking discovery.

A sad dog and in severe conditionshad been abandoned in a cage. She couldn’t standing and he had neither food nor water nearby. He surely he would have lost his life in no time.

They knew they couldn’t leave it in that state. In fact, they quickly alerted the boys to St Louis Animal Rescuewhat a view severity of the story, they arrived on the spot in a few minutes.

The rescue of little Bubbly

The volunteers who attended realized that the puppy had a strange one ear infection, which gave off a bad smell. Besides, it was also a lot thin and weakin order to survive in those conditions.

So they quickly took her to their shelter. For weeks they have busy of her and they went out of their way to help her. They subjected it to all cures and treatments he needed. Here is the video of her story below:

Bubbly managed to get through that trauma in a very short time. She has regained trust in humans, but the most important thing is that she has returned to feel good. After so much suffering, we hope that the happy ending that she so longs for will also come for her.