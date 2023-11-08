Every year millions of people cross the border into USA in search of a better quality of life. However, more and more Americans who decide to leave their country because they consider that in other places their money will allow them to have better amenities and even quality medical care, but much more affordable.

Texas It is one of the states where there is a large population of Hispanics. But one couple decided that they no longer wanted it to be their home and opted to Mexicospecifically the city of Merida Yucatan to move.

Braelyn and Spencer Stone They left Houston in 2022 to move to Meridain Mexico, because it has a cheaper cost of living, high levels of security and offers them a more relaxed life. About his decisions they spoke with Business Insider.

Mexico is a paradise to live in, says American couple

Braelyn31 years old, and Spencer of 27, lived in an apartment in Houston of around 1,015 square feet, located about seven minutes from downtown and for which they had to pay US$1,740 per month. But when they renewed their lease, they increased their rate by US$400 a month, which they could no longer afford.

In that sense, they looked for other nearby options, but realized that the apartments they liked were completely out of their reach and took advantage of the fact that they had the desire to change their lifestyle to consider moving abroad.

Spencer He noted that his wife was the one who had the idea of ​​moving to Mexico because she no longer felt safe in Houstontheir car had been vandalized several times, they had experienced the theft of their credit cards, and the increase in shootings proved the last straw.

In addition to the conditions in the city that they no longer liked, according to the marriage, living in Houston It was getting ridiculous in terms of money. “The city is huge so it seems like they steal your gasoline just by moving around. Groceries are also starting to go up,” he said. Braelynand Spencer He added that medical care was also another great reason for making the decision because they do not have health insurance because they are subcontracted workers so their resources were not sufficient.

The cost of living in Houston was going up.

On the other hand, together they have a debt of more than US$200,000 for student loans, which is increasing due to interest. Added to this are around US$17,000 in credit cards and their wedding in October 2022, which involved an expense of around US$10,000. For all of the above, they considered that living abroad would allow them to make better use of their money and pay their debts.

“We arrived to Mexico in November 2022. We are renting a luxury condo, it has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Our building is closed and has a private park. The rent amounts to about US$1,230 a month,” said the couple.

His life in Mexico after leaving the United States

Today they consider paradise their home Merida, because they feel very safe and at peace. In fact, the crime rate in the city is very low, they say they feel calm walking at night. Plus, gun laws are stricter, so you don’t hear about people shooting up schools or stores. Added to this is the fact that the local people are very friendly.

Their new lifestyle is also allowing them to save because they spend much less on Mexico what in Texas and they have found other ways to save money like taking the bus and buying local products. In accordance with Braelyn They are saving a little more than US$2,000 a month so they have already been able to pay off around US$5,000 of their debt.

The couple has also taken the time to have a general medical checkup on issues they were never able to do at home. USA due to the high cost. Spencer He said, for example, that they were able to go to the dentist and only had to pay about US$20. They also said that in USA They lived under a lot of stress and had no time to relax, while in Merida They take a lot of walks and have started playing sports again.

But not everything is hunky dory, the couple points out that the biggest disadvantage of living in Mexico It is not being close to their community because they miss their friends and family a lot.