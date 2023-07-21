They kick and punch the conductor on the train to the airport, then leave for the Canary Islands: two suspects

They had attacked a train conductor with kicks and punches, but they still left for the holidays. The protagonist of the story is a group of boys, found without a ticket on the Leonardo train that connects Termini station with Rome Fiumicino airport. After an argument with the conductor, two of the six boys kicked and punched him. An attack stopped by the intervention of the driver, who brought the 45-year-old inside the cabin.

Once they arrived at Fiumicino, the six disappeared before being intercepted by the Polaria while they were embarking for Tenerife. The agents, after having identified them, let them go on vacation.

In the meantime, the train conductor had gone to the emergency room where he was discharged with a 7-day prognosis for the injuries sustained to his face. “The worker, who defended himself, had simply urged the passengers to regularize the travel document, and instead had to go to the hospital,” said Fabio Bonavigo, head of the Railway Activities and Services department of the Fit-Cisl of Lazio. “Everything possible must be done to avoid unworthy drifts and to ensure that people do not have to go to work fearing for their own safety”.

The two attackers are now under investigation, while the investigators are consulting the images taken by the cameras inside the train to better clarify the dynamics of the attack.