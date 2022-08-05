The Civil Guard is investigating the death of a 22-year-old girl at dawn this Friday in the parking lot of a well-known nightclub in San Javier, according to sources close to the case. The Judicial Police of the body investigates the circumstances of the death of the woman who, according to some witnesses, collapsed on the ground.

The events occurred around three in the morning. A call alerted Emergencies that a young woman was unwell. When the toilets moved to the parking lot of the nightclub, they found a 15-year-old girl who, apparently, was treated first and taken to Los Arcos hospital. The emergency team then realized the situation of the other young woman, 22 years old, who was in the same area.

The toilets, after demanding reinforcements, tried to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the woman, which, according to sources, did not work and ended up dying. Her body was transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) for an autopsy that will be key in determining the keys to the death. The Meritorious has already begun to take statements from some witnesses.