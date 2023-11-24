The Civil Guard is investigating as a possible case of gender violence the death of a woman, who has not yet been identified, and whose body was found this Thursday in an area of ​​weeds, in the As Gándaras industrial estate, in O Porriño (Pontevedra ).

This has been confirmed by sources familiar with the investigations who, however, have clarified that “all hypotheses are open.” The woman’s body was found by chance by a transporter on Thursday afternoon and, although she was dressed, she did not have any belongings or documentation on her that would allow her to be identified.

On the other hand, the same sources have indicated that the victim, approximately between 30 and 40 years old, had a foreign body inserted into his mouth, a piece of cloth, possibly a handkerchief.

Everything indicates that the woman died in another place and that she was transferred and “deposited” at the point where she was found, behind a container and some closing stones of a farm, among the undergrowth.

It is an area with a lot of traffic, as it is close to an ITV station, a workshop and numerous companies, so the circulation of vehicles is constant during the day.

A Criminalistics team from the Pontevedra Command traveled to the point and inspected the place where the body was found and also the surrounding area. This Friday the agents return to the place to continue that inspection, with daylight. Likewise, an autopsy of the body is scheduled to be performed in the next few hours.

Questioned about this event, the Government delegate in Galicia, Pedro Blanco, confirmed that “it seems that there are indications that point to a violent death” and stressed that the autopsy report is pending. Furthermore, he has specified that “no hypothesis” has been ruled out and has urged the Civil Guard to be allowed to work.