Tents installed in the port of Escombreras to welcome immigrants who arrive in the Region in small boats. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

Maritime Rescue (Sasemar) intercepted three more boats with 36 immigrants on board on the coast of the Region of Murcia on Monday night, in addition to two others intercepted by the Civil Guard and Sasemar throughout the day, according to informed sources of the Government Delegation.

Specifically, Sasemar located three boats: one with seven immigrants (all men), another with 18 (15 men, one woman and two children), and the last with 11 people on board (eight men and three minors), all Algerians.

Previously, the Civil Guard had intercepted a boat with seven men, Algerians and in good health, in Águilas. For its part, the Salvamar Draco vessel located, south of the Monte de las Cenizas, a boat with thirteen immigrants on board (twelve men and one woman), Algerians and in good health.

This weekend another group of four boats arrived at the coast of the Region, in which three men were traveling who had to be hospitalized for the serious injuries suffered during the journey that, apparently, they made at high speed.